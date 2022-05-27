Katsina guber primary: Bigwigs crash out

ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

Yesterday, the gubernatorial primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held in Katsina State witnessed a major upset with Katsina Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu, and the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, crashing out.

Yakubu , who polled 65 votes, lost the battle for the ruling APC flag in the primary won by Dr. Dikko Umar Raddah, Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s former Chief of Staff and immediate past Director General of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria ( SMEDAN), with 506 votes.

Abbas Umar Masanawa, immediate past Chief Executive of Nigerian Security, Printing and Minting Company, came third with 426 votes behind Inuwa with 442 votes, while Senator Abubakar Saddiq Yar’ adua scored 32 votes.

Also, the immediate past commissioner for budget and economic planning, Lawal Faruq Jobe; the immediate past Chief Executive of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Abubakar Dangiwa and a former director in ministry of defence, Abdullahi Umar Tata, were defeated in the contest for the APC governorship flag.

In Katsina PDP primary, 2019 governorship candidate of the party, Sen. Yakubu Lado, picked the party’s 2023 ticket with 740 votes as against 257 votes polled the immediate past chairman of the party, Yusuf Salisu Majigiri, 53 votes scored by Arch. Aminu Ahmed Yar’ adua, former President Umaru Musa Yar’ adua younger brother and former Secretary to the State Government under Ibrahim Shehu Shema and former law maker, Shehu Inuwa Imam, 44 votes.

In the result released by Chika Nwaozuzu, the returning officer of the PDP gubernatorial primary, a total of 1108 delegates participated in the poll held in the party’s state Secretariat which recorded 10 invalid votes.

Similarly, the chairman of the APC governorships electoral committee, Shehu Lawal Kaka, declared that 1805 delegates were accredited with four invalid votes in the party’s primary held in Muhammad Dikko Stadium with the state governor, Aminu Masari in attendance until 5.00am this Friday.

The tension – soaked primaries monitored by Champion Newspapers were however peaceful and widely accepted by all the aspirants as free, fair and credible.

