Katsina Assembly to pass HiLWA’s 35% positions for women bill 5 years after

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

All is set for the Katsina State House of Assembly to pass the legislation for a minimum of 35 per cent women participation in educational management in the state before 29th May, 2023.

The Speaker of the Katsina Assembly, Hon. Tasiu Magari, gave this assurance yesterday (Saturday) at the start of High Level Women Advocates (HiLWA) meeting with Katsina State House Committee on Education on support for the bill and the development of implementation roadmap for the law on compulsory access to education for all Katsina children held in a Kano hotel.

Maigari, who described the bill initiated by HiLWA as an important milestone in the development of the state, also commended the group over the selflessness it had already demonstrated in first bill that was passed by the Assembly last November and had since been gazetted as Katsina State Children’s Access to Basic Education Law, 2021.

He said that law ably demonstrated the law makers’ commitment to addressing issues that would bring positive development to the state and its people.

“By God’s grace, we will make sure that before the end of our tenure, it (the bill) becomes a reality (legislation) in the state,” Maigari assured.

The chairperson of Katsina HiLWA, Hon. Marya Abdullahi, in her welcome address, implored the Assembly not to relent on its pledge to pass the bill that had been before the House since 2018.

Hon. Abdullahi emphasized that the legislation would not only be beneficial in this era but to future generations in the state.

She also assured of the HiLWA’s continued support towards the realization of the objectives of both legislations, while applauding the critical contributions of UNICEF in collaboration with Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) of UK; the Katsina State Government and other stakeholders to the accomplishments of HiLWA.

Dignitaries at the meeting included the Deputy Speaker of Katsina Assembly, Engr. Shehu Tafoki; the House committee on education members; the state commissioner for education, Dr. Badamasi Lawal Charanchi; Katsina High Court Judge, Justice Safiya Badamasi Umar (SAN); Zonal Director, FCDO, Adamu Ilyasu and Dr. Binta Dalhatu Dan Ali, Dean, Faculty of Law, Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua University, Katsina.