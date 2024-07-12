Karu Market Inferno : Re – allocate shops to original owners after rehabilitation – Senate tells FCDA , AMAC

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Senate on Thursday at plenary urged the Federal Capital Development Authority ( FCDA ) and Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC) , to re – allocate shops affected by fire outbreak at Karu main market to original owners after rebuilding them .

It also urged the federal government through its Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs , Disaster Management , Social Development and National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA) , to urgently make emergency palliative and relief provisions to cushion the effect of fire on the victims.

The Red chamber consequently mandated its committees on Environment and Legislative compliance , to ensure strict compliance with the resolutions and report back within four weeks .

The resolutions were sequel to a motion sponsored to that effect by Senator Ireti Kingibe ( Labour Party FCT) .

Senator Kingibe in the motion titled : ” The Karu Fire Outbreak and the need for safer public places ” , informed the Senate that the fire outbreak that occurred at Karu main market on June 27, 2024, left scores of traders in tears after goods worth billions of Naira were destroyed .

She specifically lamented that as disclosed by eye witness accounts , the inferno razed almost all the shops and destroyed food stuff, electronics, cosmetics, clothes among other consumables and non-consumable items worth billions of Naira.

These fire outbreaks have become one too many already; with attendant losses running to billions of Naira. In the last six months, there have been several incidents of this nature. From Idumota Market Area in Lagos; to the Police Shopping Complex, Mararaba, Nasarawa State; to the Yan Katako Market, Rijiyar Lemu Area of Fagge LGA, Kano State, just to mention a few.

” These fire outbreaks all had the same causative factors which hinged on basic building safety regulations that were either inadequate or not adhered to or out rightly not in place.

“This state of unpreparedness in safety management cuts across private homes, government buildings, open parks and gardens, markets, shopping malls, Warehouses, Sawmills, fuel tankers, gas and fuel Stations, educational establishments, shops, clubs, hospitals, hotels, and restaurants: thereby exposing ourselves to avoidable mishaps”, she said .

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng