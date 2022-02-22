Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Kanu’s lawyer reveals who to hold responsible if anything happens to IPOB leader

Latest News
By Peter
10

Counsel of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has disclosed who to hold responsible if anything happens to the agitator.

Ejiofor said the Department of State Services, DSS, should be held responsible if anything happens to Kanu.

He lamented that the secret police was “hoarding” Kanu from his legal team.

In a statement he issued, Ejiofor accused the DSS of threading on an ignominious path over Kanu’s issue.

According to Ejiofor: “We, therefore, wish to use this medium to place the world on notice that the DSS should be held responsible should anything untoward happen to our client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, during this period they are hoarding him from us.

“We shall continue to keep the world abreast of every unfolding event as the DSS continues to thread on this ignominious path.”

DSS had denied Kanu’s family and legal team access to him twice.

Kanu is currently detained by the secret police as his trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja continues.

The IPOB leader is facing terrorism charges levelled against him by the Nigerian government.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6051 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Four security personnel, six others shot dead, eight houses…

DCP Abba Kyari slams N500m rights suit against FG

ASUU strike: NANS vows to block major federal roads…

Tributes as ICT guru Leo Stan clocks 66

1 of 773