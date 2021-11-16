Kanu’s detention: S/East Monarchs, Archbishops warn of security breach

.Commend IPOB, INEC over Anambra election

.There’ll be trouble if Kanu dies in detention -Father Mbaka

by Cosmas Chukwu.

The South East Council of Traditional Rulers and the Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops have commended Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the entire leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for listening to our appeal and calling off the sit-at-home order. The royal fathers and clerics dropped this hint in a joint statement issued and signed on their behalf by the trio of Most Rev Dr Anthony Obinna, HRM Nnaemeka Achebe and Most Rev Chibuzo Opoko, pointing out that “This has offered some relief to the already distressed social and economic life of our people.

“The Joint Body is relieved that the Anambra State Gubernatorial Election was conducted without any major incidents or breach of the peace. It also commends the people of Anambra State, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the Security Forces, the National Peace Committee, and all the other actors who contributed to the successful conduct of the election.

However, the Joint Body expressed indignation at the persistent complaints by the IPOB legal team about the difficulties it encounters in dealing with the Department of State Services ,DSS, and, especially, the sad events which occurred during Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s appearance in court last Wednesday, November, and urged the court ” to affirm the fundamental rights of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, his lawyers, and other stakeholders. Failure to do so would lend weight to the suspicion in some quarters of a planned secret trial, as well as neutralise all the efforts being made to establish peace in the South East”, the Igbo leaders warned.

The Joint Body acknowledged the statement by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, in which he affirmed that the Federal Government was open to a political solution to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case. and affirmed that the statement is in line with the proposal earlier made by the Joint Body and by other well meaning persons and groups in Nigeria. “This Body therefore eagerly awaits the concrete steps that would be taken in this regard.

On maintenance of peace in the South East,”the Joint Body acknowledges the roles played by various other Igbo organizations and groups in fostering peace in the South East zone and calls on all to sustain the current effort until true peace, based on justice and equity, is achieved in our land.”

Meanwhile, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria ,AMEN, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka has said that if the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB,dies in custody of the Department of State Services ,DSS, “it will cause more trouble”.

In a video posted on AdoMiracle TV on Monday, Mbaka commended IPOB for calling off its Monday sit-at-home exercise and ordering the arrest of enforcers in the South-East.

The spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful, who announced the development last Thursday, had explained that they heeded the advice of the well-meaning Igbos and therefore cancelled the sit at home.

Mbaka had also advised people in southeast states to go about their businesses without any fear.

Now, Mbaka has appealed to all aggrieved stakeholders to sheath their swords in the interest of peace in the Southeast region.

He said he was pleased that the intervention of stakeholders has yielded result with the cancelation of the lockdown of the entire South East.

Mbaka said this had averted a political upheaval, constitutional logjam, bloodshed and economic stagnation in a nation battling terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping among others.

He expressed hope that other aggrieved people should toe the path of dialogue, peace and honour to jointly resolve all grievances arising from injustices and marginalization in the country.

“The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, the hero, Nnamdi Kanu, is expressing his empathy with the people of the Southeast over what they are passing through. He came to know that Igbos are suffering because of him. And he would not wish that suffering to continue. Therefore, nobody should stop anybody from going to his or her businesses any Monday,” Mbaka said.

“All of us should keep praying for his ,Kanu’s release, and work towards his freedom because if he dies inside that place, it will cause more trouble. If he comes out, he will come out as a hero. We don’t want him to die, because it is not Nnamdi Kanu’s issue, it is the issue that concerns the people that are suffering. Nnamdi is not asking the government to do anything for him; he is speaking for the Igbo people.”