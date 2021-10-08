Kanu: Reason Sen Abaribe should be in prison – Adesina

Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, has launched an attack on Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe.

Adesina, who was referring to Abaribe, said the Senator should be in prison for supporting “someone bent on dismembering Nigeria.”

Abaribe from Abia South had stood as surety for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in 2017.

The lawmaker and two others’ stand led to an Abuja Federal High Court granting Kanu bail on April 25, 2017.

But, the Senate Minority Leader encountered some troubles after Kanu jumped bail and fled Nigeria the same year.

Kanu had claimed to have fled Nigeria after an alleged attempt on his life by soldiers in Abia in September 2017.

The pro-Biafra activist has since been rearrested and is currently locked up by the Department of State Services, DSS.

However, in a veiled response, Adesina accused Abaribe of using “foul language against those in leadership” while he supported those pushing for Nigeria’s breakup.

The article titled: “Weighty Matters About Our Country,” reads partly: “Some people incite violence through words or actions, thus exacerbating the security challenges we have. You wonder where they are from, and why they would further stoke a burning fire with incendiary materials.

“There is one funny Senator who talks about the mismanagement of our diversity as a country, yet he daily uses foul language against those in leadership. He stood surety for someone bent on the dismemberment of the country, and when that one vanished, and he should have been cooling his feet in prison, the Senator still spews rubbish. Chief’ mismanager’ of our diversity. And the President had words for him and his ilk, who exist around the country.

“We are ready to arrest and prosecute all persons inciting violence through words or action. Our resolve for a peaceful, united, and one Nigeria remains resolute and unwavering.

“The seeds of violence are planted in people’s heads through words. Reckless utterances of a few have led to losses of many innocent lives and destruction of properties.”

