Kanu not a separatist, his fight for self determination globally recognized, says Ozekhome

.As Okowa laments insecurity in Nigeria

Pamela Eboh Awka

Constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, has

called for the immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, saying that the movement came as as a result of the imbalances in the country.

Ozekhome who made the statement at the Annual Zik Memorial lecture held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka described as laughable claims in some quarters that Nigeria is indivisible.

He advised people with such views to borrow a leaf from the breakaway countries from the Republic of Russia, Ukraine, Central Asia, among others.

According to him, the perceived indivisibility of Nigeria is out of place.

While regretting that successive leaderships had taken the nation’s unity, indivisibility for granted, he noted that “the indices that guarantee unity must be nurtured.”

The popular constitutional lawyer who took out time to speak on the detained leader of IPOB, called for his immediate release, insisting that “his protracted detention would further aggravate the insecurity in the Southeast.

“Nnamdi Kanu is not a separatist, he is fighting a self determination course which is globally recognized. IPOB didn’t start violent, it was peaceful until September 14 when the army invaded Kanu’s home.

“Let me seize this opportunity to beg Mr. President, on bended knees, without prejudice, to release Nnamdi Kanu. We’re not saying he should subvert justice. What will bring peace to the region is not his continued detention.”

On his part, the Governor of Delta State and the Vice Presidential running mate to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa described insecurity in the country as a hydra headed monster that has undermined public safety and is threatening the continued existence of Nigeria as one united, indivisible country.

“The surge in mass kidnappings

insurgency, banditry, herder-farmer conflicts, ritual killings, and other acts of terrorism is, to say the least, frightening.

“With the advance in technology, the terrorists are becoming more sophisticated in their operations, using more advanced technologies including drones, GPS systems, and encrypted messaging services to spread propaganda and recruit others into their network.

“In the meantime, I have a few suggestions. Aside from a modern security architecture anchored on technology, we must muster the political will to deal decisively with criminals, regardless of their ethnic groups, religions, or status.

“This is imperative to tackle the problem of herdsmen/farmers’ conflict, which is fast becoming the greatest threat to our nation’s unity and economic well-being,”