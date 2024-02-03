Champion Newspapers Limited
Kano Women Protest Against Rising Cost of Food Commodities

Hundreds of women on Friday, took to the streets of Kano to protest high cost of living which they said has crippled their source of livelihood.

The women, who are mostly local bread producers popularly known as Gurasa said, many of them can no longer afford production due to high cost of flour the major ingredient for their product.

Fatima Auwal, the leader of the group in Kano revealed that the group, mostly made up of widows is on the verge of total collapse.

Many of our members can’t afford to buy flour now. The economic situation in Nigeria has gone from bad to worse.

Many of us who manage to produce are indebted. We can’t afford to send our kids to school anymore, feeding is now a challenge.

Auwal called on the president and other relevant stakeholders to consider their plight and intervene especially in the area of cost of flour.

She also pleaded with major flour producers and marketers to look into their condition and provide the product at more affordable price.

The leader of the group prayed the industry will be saved from folding up.

