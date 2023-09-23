Kano tricyclist, Salisu, who returned N15m offered four women

Kano State Matchmaking and Marriage Association, known as ‘Mai Dalilin Aure’ in Hausa, has joined other Nigerians in appreciating the honesty displayed by a tricycle rider, Auwalu Salisu, who recently returned N15 million to a passenger who forgot the money in his tricycle.

The chairman of the group, Mukhtar Inuwa Yakasai, announced on Friday, that there are ten women available for him to choose the four he wants to marry from.

Yakasai, made this known during an interview on Freedom Radio, Kano, where he noted that Salisu has exhibited the attributes of Prophet Muhammad (SAW); hence, the association’s decision to honour him with the gift of the women.

The leader of the matchmaking association went on to say two of the women his group offered their hands in marriage to the tricyclist are his daughters.

Speaking during the chat on the radio station, Yakasai said: “There are 10 women for him to select four [of his choice]. Two of them are my daughters,”

Salisu became an internet sensation on Friday after returning N15 million forgotten in his tricycle to the Chadian owner.

The 22-year-old Kano tricycle operator, while narrating how it all happened said after he found the money, he told his parents about it and they suggested he should approach a radio station.

He also said he called the owner of the money six times before he eventually picked up his call.

He said: “I picked one of the numbers. I called five times, but they didn’t pick up. So I thought of trying the second line and that was when the call was picked.”

Following his act of kindness and honesty, he has been getting recognition from government officials, individuals, and groups.

