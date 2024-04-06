Kano State House of Assembly (KNHA), has screened four commissioners, nominated by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

This was a sequel to a motion moved by the majority leader, Lawan Hussaini Dala supported by the lawmakers.

Speaking shortly after sitting, Lawan Hussaini Dala pointed out that, the names of Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, Abduljabar Umar Garko, Shehu Usman Aliyu and Mustapha Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso were submitted last week for subsequent scrutiny and approaval as members of the state executive council.

He highlighted that the house has screened the nominees and found them worthy of being appointed as commissioners.

The majority leader maintained that part of the requirements for the nominee is to be a Nigerian who is over 30 years old with no criminal record.

Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, Abduljabar Umar Garko, Shehu Usman Aliyu and Mustapha Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso promised to work according to laid down rules and regulations.

They reaffirmed their commitment to providing the necessary support to move Kano to international standards.

Time Express reports that last week Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf sent a correspondence to the Kano state House of Assembly seeking approval to establish four new ministries in addition to the names of four people to serve as members of the state executive council.

The proposed ministries are humanitarian and poverty eradication, solid mineral resources, power and renewable energy, internal security and special services.