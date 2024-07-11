Kano State Government Woos Investors

Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has pledged to create a conducive environment for investors in Kano State, in a bid to boost economic growth and development.

According to Alhaji Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Spokesperson to the Executive Governor of Kano State, the Governor made this commitment during a meeting with the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Hajiya Aisha Rimi, at the Government House in Kano.

Governor Yusuf reiterated his administration’s commitment to encouraging investments and fostering economic progress, and pledged to provide necessary support to attract and retain investors.

The meeting, which was aimed at exploring ways to enhance investment opportunities in the state, also had the Executive Secretary of NIPC praising Kano State as a key investment hub in Northern Nigeria.

Hajiya Rimi commended Governor Yusuf for his achievements in education, healthcare, and security, which have created a stable and appealing environment for investors.

With this commitment, Kano State is poised to become a hub for investment and economic growth in Nigeria.