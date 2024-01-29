Kano State Government Pledges to Support Indigent Students in Federal Universities

Kano State government has expressed its readiness to support indigent students in federal universities.

The state commissioner for higher education, Dr Yusuf Ibrahim Kofarmata, made the disclosure when he received the Kwankwasiyya Students Forum recently in his office.

Kofarmata stated that the present administration under the leadership of Abba Kabir Yusuf has invested significant resources in education in the state, amounting to billions of naira aimed at providing skilled personnel to ensure the state has visionary leaders.

According to a statement by the ministry’s information Officer, Sanusi Kofar Na’isa, the commissioner noted that apart from settling indigenous students studying at BUK, sponsoring 1001 foreign students, and subsidizing 50% of fees for all indigenous students studying at state-owned tertiary institutions, Governor Abba Yusuf is exploring possible ways to extend this gesture to federal universities soon.

He said the universities in consideration include Federal University Dutse, Federal University Kashere, Federal University Dutsinma, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Federal University Gusau, University of Maiduguri, University of Jos, Law students, and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University.

“We have already made a proposal and submitted it to the governor for his blessing, and we have contacted the management of those institutions,” Kofarmata noted.

While thanking them for their visit, he called on the students to devote themselves to their studies, not allowing any person or group to use them for indiscipline or political thuggery.

Earlier, the president of the association, Comrade Yusuf Kumbotso, commended the state government for its laudable programmes that directly contribute to human development. He appealed to Governor Abba Yusuf to support indigenous students studying at federal institutions in settling their registration fees due to economic hardship.