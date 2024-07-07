Champion Newspapers Limited
Kano State Government Declares Monday Public Holiday for New Islamic Calendar

The Kano State Government has declared Monday, July 8, 2024, as a public holiday to commemorate the beginning of the new Islamic calendar, 1446 AH. Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf urged the people to use the holiday to reflect on the past year and engage in activities that will benefit the community.

The government pledged to continue implementing policies and programs aimed at empowering citizens to be self-sufficient. The governor also called on the Muslim community to intensify prayers for peace and progress in the state.

He expressed optimism that with the support and prayers of the people, his administration will turn around the state’s fortunes and restore its economic prosperity.

According to Baba Halilu Dantiye, Commissioner of Information, Kano State, “This public holiday is a testament to the government’s commitment to respecting and celebrating the state’s rich cultural and religious heritage.”

