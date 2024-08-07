Kano State Executive Council approves N2.67bn for infrastructure development

OZUMI ABDUL

The Kano State Executive Council, led by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved a total of N2,665,646,756.44 for various infrastructure development projects in the state. The approvals were granted during the 17th Executive Council meeting held on August 6, 2024.

The approved projects include:

– Supply of water pumps for Tamburawa and Chalawa Water Works (N502 million)

– Renovation and conversion of Kano State Library into office complex (N268 million)

– Relocation and upgrading of Golden Jubilee Monument (N165 million)

– Establishment of Computer-Based Test (CBT) and ICT Centre (N310 million)

– Intervention for washout menace at Gwarzo-Shanono Road (N78 million)

– Laterite filling of road from Riga to Karkari in Gwarzo LGA (N43 million)

– Revalidation and approval for outstanding payment for construction of Dangote Female Hostel (N31 million)

– Expansion of scope of work at AKTH Bridge, Zaria Road Flyover, and Hadeja Road/Ahmadu Bello Way Roundabout (N813 million)

– Purchase of 5 dump trucks for Water Resources and Engineering Construction Agency (WRECA) (N455 million)

These projects aim to improve the state’s infrastructure, enhance the quality of life for citizens, and drive economic growth.

