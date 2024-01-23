Kano Police Take Proactive Steps, Douse Rising Political Clash Between APC, NNPP

Following brewing political tension in some parts of Kano state, after the Supreme Court judgement that gave Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf victory, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel and his management team have commenced moves to quench the tension, using community solutions to reconcile the warring parties.

Our Correspondent reports that some supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) engaged in violent clashes in remote parts of Kano state after the Supreme Court ruling on Kano governorship tussle a fortnight ago.

Even as top leaders of the two political parties at the state level have called for calm, urging their followers to maintain peace and order, out correspondent gathered that overzealous supporters of the two leading political parties in the state have been clashing in some remote areas, though no loss of life has been recorded.

Taking proactive measures, CP Gumel, on Tuesday visited Gaya Local Government Area, headquarters of the Gaya Emirate, where he held reconciliatory meetings with leaders of APC and NNPP, at the Palace of Emir of Gaya, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim.

Leaders of the two parties in the Gaya locality agreed to sheathe their swords and embrace peace.

As at the time of filling this report, the peace convoy of CP Gumel was still within the Gaya Emirate, persuading residents and leaders of political parties on the need to embrace peace and shun violence.