Kano Motorists Accuse KAROTA Operatives of Extortion, Begging

Kano, Motorists plying major roads in Kano metropolis have alleged excessive extortion by officials of the state traffic agency, Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA).

The KAROTA operatives are seen on major roads, including federal roads, in the state mounting road blocks and extending financial demands on commuters.

The personnel who dress in yellow and black usually use tyres to mount the road blocks while they conduct the alleged financial extortion.

Some of the federal roads affected by this are all roads linking Kano city with neighbouring states that include, Zaria road, Hadejia road, Gwarzo road, Katsina road and Maiduguri road.

Some of the commercial vehicle drivers who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity complained that they have to keep some cash with them to avoid harassment and undue waste of time by the KAROTA officials.

“We face serious financial extortion from the KAROTA men who always mount road blocks collecting monies illegally from us.

“We have no choice but to succumb otherwise they will concoct something and waste our time or even impound our vehicles forcing us to pay even more” a concerned motorist stated.

Another motorist alleged that in some places within the city where there is no light at night, they hide close to wrecked roads and come out to stop unsuspecting motorists framing charges.

He also complained that it is affecting economic activities in the state especially those who come to buy goods from the state to other states.

“I can confirm to you that if you go under the bridge at Kofar Nasarawa and Gyadigyadi areas at night, you just see them coming out from nowhere in the dark night. If you’re not lucky they frame charges against you and extort you”

“This is seriously affecting economic activities as victims of the extortion are mostly those who come from other states to buy goods from Kano” he stated.

The Managing Director of KAROTA, Faisal Mahmud refused to see a team of newsmen at his office who were there to verify the allegation on Wednesday.

However, a staff at his office who doesn’t want his name on print confirmed that the MD is not happy with newsmen who are always seeking for attention.