Kano High Court Bars Governor Of Zamfara And Others On Smear Campaign Against Matawalle .

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Kano High Court has restrained Zamfara Governor and his cohorts from smear campaign against Alhaji Bello Muhammed Matawalle as well as granted restraining order on the Nigeria Police Force, Inspector- General of Police, Government of Zamfara State, Attorney General of the Federation,Zamfara State government, Vision Media Services Ltd, Vision Fm, Farin Wata Tv, Liberty Radio and Tv, Shuaibu Mungadi and Tijjani Ramalan on Alhaji Masuda Abdulkadir.

It could be recalled that Governor Dauda Lawal has been visiting Media houses recently trying to smear the character and good reputation of Matawalle by linking him with banditry and corruption charges without proof.

In a statement issued to press by the Publicity Secretary, All Progressive Congress Zamfara State Chapter, Yusuf Idris Gusau stating that all these are calculated

desperate attempts by Governor Dauda Lawal to discredit him before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR due to his rising political profile in Zamfara and Nigeria in general.

These are parts of the gimmicks of Governor Lawal Dauda who has been a continuous guest to media houses with the aim of tarnishing the image of the Honourable Minister of State for Defence Dr. Matawalle and also to block his re- appointment as a Minister since the news of imminent cabinet reshuffle .

Governor Lawal or his proxies campaign against Matawalle is not acceptable and befitting of his status in trying to run down his own brother who is a top government functionary . The public should be careful of deceitful information being spurned out by the Governor of Zamfara or his proxies and are advised to disregard such information as the Kano High Court has placed the matter in the right perspective.

Going by the Order of Interim Injunction, all the respondents and Security Agencies either by themselves, agents, servants or proxies whatsoever called are restrained from inviting, further inviting, arresting, detaining, arraigning, prosecuting the applicant, Alhaji Masuda Abdulkadir and bar the Governor of Zamfara State and his paid media agents from further smear campaign against Matawalle in respect of the matter, pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Motion.

Furthermore, the High Court has also granted restraining order on the 6th ( Vision Media Services Ltd) and the 11th ( Tijjani Ramalan) respondents respectively, their Officers Staffs, agents, servants, employees, Aids, and or any person howsoever described acting on their behalf, instructions, instigation , and instance from making further instigation, airing, broadcasting, television, disseminating in whatever form any issue regarding the said Alhaji Bello Muhammed Matawalle as per the facts of the suit pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application before the court.