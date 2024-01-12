Kano Guber: APC’s attempt to blackmail Supreme Court will fail, NNPP declares  

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) has said that its attention has been drawn to the unwholesome activities of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Kano state ahead of the Supreme Court judgment in the appeal filed by the NNPP and the elected Governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

NNPP reiterated its unflinching confidence in the ability of the Supreme Court to dispense justice,

The party noted that all the issues before the Supreme Court are matters that have at various times been decided in favour of the NNPP position, asking why the APC is heating up the polity.

It also assured that all attempts by the Kano state chapter of the APC to blackmail the Supreme Court will fail.

According to a release issued by the party and signed by its Acting National Chairman, Abba Kawu Ali, NNPP said reports from Kano state show that leaders of the APC in the state have been distributing souvenirs like clothes, T- shirts among others which according to them is in anticipation of their “victory” at the apex court.

NNPP said it is the standard norm all over the world that when a matter is before the judiciary, no party in the suit should do anything to influence the outcome by whatever means.

The party said in the statement:”Without doubt, this action by the APC is tantamount to harassment and blackmail of the judiciary. And this act should be roundly condemned by all lovers of democracy and the rule of law.

“It is the view of the NNPP that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leader of the APC in Nigeria should call his party leaders in Kano state to order. As a matter of fact, the desperation of the APC leaders in Kano state has reached a crescendo and if not checked could plunge the state, Northern Nigeria and the entire country into a crisis of monumental proportion.

“It is very visible, even to the blind, that the APC was roundly defeated by the NNPP in Kano State in the last general elections and that the APC was only trying to get through the back door what it failed to get through the ballot box. The facts are there for all to see. It is on record that NNPP trounced the APC in all the five elections conducted in Kano state in the 2023 general elections. So why are they so particular about the governorship seat?

“We are using this medium to reiterate our unflinching confidence in the ability of the Supreme Court to dispense justice. All the issues before the Supreme Court are matters that have at various times been decided in favour of the NNPP position. So, why is the APC heating up the polity?

“From our findings, the Justices in the Supreme Court are men and women of courage and impeccable character that have the fear of God in their hearts, and are focused on dispensing justice and upholding the rule of law. Perhaps it has become pertinent to remind the APC in Kano that if the former party in Government had behaved the way APC in Kano is behaving, democracy would have long been dead and buried in Nigeria.

“We assure the vast majority of Kano people who are in love with the man to whom they feely gave their mandate, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Executive Governor of Kano State that nothing will happen to the mandate they freely gave to him on March 18, 2023. Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf will continue to discharge the duties and responsibilities of his office to the best of his abilities and for the maximum benefit to the good people of Kano State”.

