Kano guber: Ajadi applauds INEC over position at Supreme Court

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its position at the Supreme Court in the appeal filed by the Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf against the judgment of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

There were reports that INEC defended its conduct of the Kano State governorship election, saying the disputed 165,616 ballot papers were authentic and originated from it and not elsewhere.

The Commission further said that Yusuf’s membership of the NNPP was an internal affair of political parties and could not be determined by the court.

In a statement on Saturday, Ajadi who was the NNPP’s Governorship candidate in Ogun State during the last governorship election, said what INEC stated at the Supreme Court has affirmed the victory of Abba Yusuf as the duly elected governor of Kano State.

He said INEC through this action has acted as an unbiased umpire, saying the future of elections in the country is secured if INEC can maintain its true position in the face of intimidation and harassment, like it did at the Supreme Court.

“I really want to commend INEC for standing with the truth. With this position, I am convinced that the Professor Mahmood Yakubu-led INEC is really independent and I commend its forthrightness.

“INEC has backed our position that the NNPP won the elections including the Governorship election in Kano fairly. We are the leading party in Kano and this has shown in the number of the state Assembly members and the National Assembly members we have in the state.

“INEC deserves commendation from all well-meaning Nigerians concerning the way it has come out openly to defend the truth”, Ajadi said.

