Kano gov’t to renovate Nasarawa Palace occupied by Aminu Ado Bayero with  ₦99.9m

The Kano State Executive Council has approved the sum of ₦99,928,541.63 for the reconstruction and renovation of the defective wall fence and surroundings at the Nassarawa Emir’s Palace where the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero is currently residing.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf announced this on his official Facebook page, following the council’s 15th meeting on Saturday.

The state government had ordered the eviction of Bayero from the mini palace in the Nasarawa area of Kano metropolis on Thursday, asserting that the property belongs to the state and is slated for renovation, which includes demolishing part of its wall.

However, State’s Commissioner of Police, AIG Usaini Gumel, has not enforced the eviction order, citing the need to await a court ruling.

AIG Gumel said the government filed a case at the State High Court regarding the eviction, with a hearing set for Monday, June 24, 2024.

Security was also beefed up around the Nasarawa mini palace likely to thwart any attempt to demolish the building.

The Executive Council also approved other key projects notable among them include the renovation and upgrade of the D-Ward for the establishment of a Sickle-Cell Care Unit at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano at the sum of 81,621,546.76 and a contract for the construction of Post-Midwifery Institute at Gezawa local government area at the sum of N770,858,450.39.

Also, the state executive council approved a contract for the completion of the construction of College of Nursing and Midwifery at Madobi local government area at the sum of N57,066,422.52.

It also earmarked the sum of N447,621,640.79 for the payment for the excess workload allowances for lecturers in the two state-owned universities, Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology Wudil (ADUST) and Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano (YUMSUK).

Recall in May 2024, members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the two institutions embarked on a two-week warning strike to call the attention of the government on issues of non-reinstatement of the Governing Council; non-payment of outstanding entitlements, gross under-funding of the university, among others.