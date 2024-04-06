Kano Governor Sets up Committee to Political Violence, Misappropriation of Public Assets

The Governor of Kano State, Alh. Abba Kabir Yusuf has inaugurated two judicial commissions of inquiry into cases of misappropriation of public properties, political violence and missing persons between 2015 to 2023.

Inaugurating members of the commissions on Thursday, Governor Yusuf vowed to bring anyone found wanting to book.

In a statement issued by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the Governor reminded that investigating the misappropriation of the public asset was part of his inaugural pledge to unravel and prosecute those behind cases of political violence recorded in the state.

He said, “Political violence is a major set back to democracy worldwide. It leads to lost of lives and property as well as mistrust on the part of the people and those in power”.

“The disturbing cases of Political killings especially in 2023 must not be swept under the carpet, this is to ensure we prevent future occurrences”.

The first Commission under Justice Zuwaira Yusuf, will look into cases of Political violence and missing persons from 2015-2023.

We expect them to unravel the criminal network involved and unmask the sponsors to face justice. Find its root causes and find out where violence is associated with 2015, 2019 and 2013″.

Inaugurating the second Commission of inquiry under Justice Faruk Lawan, Gov. Abba Kabir gave the Commission the mandate of inquiry into cases of misappropriation of public properties and assets.

He charged Justice Lawan and his entire members not to relent at identifying cases of misappropriation of public properties and assets especially by the last administration within and outside the state.

He however emphasized that, this move is neither political nor targeted at any individual but it’s a move with the mandate of the people of Kano.

He charged the commissions not to compromise their stands but remain faithful to their oath and the people of Kano at large and ensure justice for the state.

Gov. Abba Kabir added that the selection of the members of the two commissions and its leaders was a careful and thorough and he remains confident that they will deliver as expected.

“We went through your records and we couldn’t find any of you wanting. We believe in you and we expect your full reports in 3 months time”.