Kano Governor Queries REMASAB, KAROTA over Poor Service, Orders Inventory of Equipment

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has expressed disappointment and concern over the poor performance of the Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB) and the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA). This was contained in a statement issued by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the spokesperson to the Executive Governor of Kano State.

According to the statement, during an unscheduled visit to the agencies, the Governor lamented the inefficiency in management and the poor state of facilities and personnel.

At REMASAB, only seven out of 30 waste evacuation trucks were functional, and only three payloaders out of 15 were in use. The Governor also discovered that many workers were casual staff, some of whom had been working for 20 years without being permanent or pensionable.

At KAROTA, many operational vehicles were grounded, prompting the Governor to direct the management to submit a comprehensive inventory of their vehicles immediately.

Governor Yusuf expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation, stating that the government’s investment in the agencies had not yielded the desired results. He vowed to overhaul the system, emphasizing the importance of effective service delivery in these critical agencies.

The Managing Directors of REMASAB and KAROTA were summoned to an emergency meeting with the Chief of Staff to address the challenges facing the agencies.