Kano gas explosion, extremely horrific says President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the gas explosion Friday at a Kano factory as “extremely horrific,” saying he is distressed by the tragic accident, the second in the city in a month.

Two hundred and one (201) residents of Sharada Quarters, Kano were hospitalized after inhaling chemicals from a cylinder dismantled by metal scrappers.

President Buhari said:

“I am shocked and pained to hear about this tragic incident, so soon after the last gas explosion. Our brave emergency response agencies and medical workers are trying their best to save lives. We are in constant touch with the field workers and the hospitals.”

The President commended the immediate response of the government of Kano State and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

He also expressed appreciation to hospitals in the State, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMA) and the Nigerian Red Cross, for their support to the victims so far.

The President wished all the injured a very quick recovery.

