Kane, Son set new PL record as Spurs thrash free falling Leeds united

Tottenham ultimately won the game in the first 27 minutes as Leeds once again conceded a glut of early goals. The opener came inside 10 minutes as Matt Doherty latched onto Ryan Sessegnon’s fizzed cross and finished past Illan Meslier.

Five minutes later and Dejan Kulusevski scored his second Spurs goal since his arrival last month. It was a goal founded on sheer determination as he drove past each white shirt and into the area from the right flank before slotting home into the near corner with a fine finish.

Kane added the third with his own brilliant effort in the 27th minute. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg slotted a sublime ball through for the striker, who was in behind his marker. It was then a calm, tapped finish into the far corner. VAR checked for offside, but there was no case to answer.

Oddly, Leeds registered the better stats in many areas in the first half – although did finish it without a shot on target – and began to test Tottenham in the final 15 minutes. The signs were there between the second and third goal as Robin Koch hit the post, before Hugo Lloris made a fine save from Raphinha’s left-wing cross. Luke Ayling also nodded a free header just wide as the half came to a close.

Leeds began the second half well, but Spurs were soon in the hunt for their fourth goal. In a mirror of the first goal, Doherty sent in a cross from the right with Sessegnon driving in at the back post to meet it, but the 21-year-old could not quite apply the finish.

Meslier and Robin Koch both made blocks from Doherty and Son respectively, before Sessegnon saw an effort hammer into the side of the net. Kulusevski tried to adopt the same tactics for his opener soon after, but Meslier was level to his shot this time around.

But Leeds’ best chance of the game came in the 76th minute. It was a superb break from the hosts as Stuart Dallas drove goalwards, with Hugo Lloris’ coming out of the 18-yard box to meet the midfielder. However, his attempted clearance only allowed Dallas further through. He then had the goal at his mercy, but indecision allowed Spurs defenders the chance to reach the area with Ben Davies blocking the eventual effort.

After numerous chances to add their fourth, Spurs did eventually make the breakthrough late on as Son slotted past Meslier. The win sees Tottenham into seventh, level on 42 points with West Ham and boosts their hopes for a European finish.