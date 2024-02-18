Kalu congratulates Otti on 59th birthday

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has congratulated Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti on his 59th birthday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu on Sunday, Kalu said that Otti has within the last 6 months of serving Abia as governor laid a good foundation for lasting legacies in governance.

The Deputy Speaker who admired Otti’s style of politics said that despite political party affiliations, the governor is working in synergy with other leaders from the State by recognizing their inputs and voices in the governance of the State.

Kalu recalled that Otti recently hosted him to a grand civi reception where the highest chieftaincy title of “Enyi Abia” was conferred on him by the State.

The Deputy Speaker who represents Bende Federal Constituency of the State said that given Otti’s passion for good governance, Abia has in a short while become a huge construction site.

He believed that by the end of Otti’s tenure, Abia would have witnessed massive infrastructural renaissance that will restore its lost glory and truly reflects its position as number one in the comity of States in Nigeria.

He enjoined the governor to ensure that he continued to run an all-inclusive government for the overall development of the State.

The Deputy Speaker who has always galvanized the support of fellow Abians for Otti also said his office is always open for any assistance the State government might need from him.

He said that a high premium is placed on the government of the day by Abia people, calling on Otti not to disappoint them.

Expressing gratitude to God for Otti’s new age, Kalu wished the governor many more years of celebrations in good health as he continued to pilot the affairs of the State.