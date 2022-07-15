Kakashehu Lawan replaces Shettima as APC candidate for Borno Central

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Delegates from Borno Central Senatorial District of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have elected the former State Attorney General, Barr Kakashehu Lawan as the party’s senatorial candidate in the 2023 general election.

He replaces Senator Kashim Shettima who has been nominated running mate of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Declaring the result of the senatorial primary which held at the APC secretariat, Maiduguri on Thursday, the Chairman Borno central senatorial primary, Alhaji Uba Amadu said “by the authority vested in me by the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to conduct this primary election, we have 480 delegates, 480 accredited voters, total votes cast 459 with 21 invalid votes”.

“Having satisfied all the requirements of the law, I hereby Barr. Kakashehu Lawan as validly elected candidates to fly the flag of our party come 2023 general election to replace Senator Kashim Shettima who was picked as the running mate of our presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu”, Ahmadu added.

Speaking earlier before the commencement of the Borno Central senatorial primary, Ahmadu said “the primary became necessary to fill the vacancy created by the nomination of former Borno state Gov, Senator Kashim Shettima, the party’s Borno Central senatorial candidate who was picked as runing mate of the APC presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu”.

“As part of the constitutional requirements, yesterday we had a fresh delegate election as those that participated in the last primaries have already elapsed hence the new primaries to have new delegates that will participate in today’s election,” the chairman stated.

In his remarks, the Borno state Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum said Borno state has been a stronghold of the APC and by the grace of God, the party will not only win the state with landslide victory and the country at large.

“Let use this opportunity to sincerely express deep appreciation to the chairman and members of the Borno Central senatorial primary election committee for conducting free and credible election today July 14, 2023,” he added.

While thanking the Vice President Candidate, Senator Shettima and other party stakeholders, Zulum said the new senatorial candidate is humble, simple loyal and dedicated party member.

In his acceptance speech, Barr Lawan said his emergence as APC senatorial candidate is a great challenge to him and if elected, as lawyer, he will provide qualitative representation.

He urged the general public to troop out and obtain their voters cards so that Borno will compete in terms of votes with Kano and Kaduna States.

The delegates that constitute the Borno central senatorial district were drawn from Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), Konduga, Jere, Mafa, Bama, Kalabage, Ngala and Dikwa LGAs.

