Kaduna train attack: NRC reiterates commitment to rescue missing passengers

.IGP team patrols Abuja-Kaduna Expressway

• Deploys heavily armed Tactical Squads, UAVs

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has reiterated its commitment to collaborate with security agencies to rescue other missing passengers aboard the recently attacked AK9 Abuja-Kaduna bound train.

Mr Fidet Okhiria, NRC’s Managing Director, in a statement on Sunday, said two more passengers had been confirmed safe, making the total of safe passengers to be 172.

”The Corporation also confirms updates that a total of 172 passengers on board the train are safe and okay while 21 passengers are still reported missing.

”Let us assure our esteem passengers that the Corporation in collaboration with the security agencies will leave no stone unturned in our efforts at rescuing the missing persons.

”Once again, the Corporation deeply condoles with those who lost loved ones and pray for the repose of the lost souls.

”We equally sincerely sympathise with our injured passengers and indeed everyone on board the AK9 train of Monday, March 28, for the trauma this unfortunate incident has caused you,’’ he said.

The NRC boss expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air force, Nigerian Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies for their support and cooperation so far.

”I specially thank the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for support and surprise visit to the accident site. This has indeed boosted the morale of the men at work,’’ he said.

On restoring the train service, Okhiria said that as at April 2, the NRC’s restoration team had further rerailed four more coaches.

According to him, two of the coaches (SP 00007 and SP 00013) have been safely moved to Idu and Rigasa Stations respectively.

He said the other two coaches were still at the site due to damaged tracks.

‘’This brings the total coaches so far rerailed to seven, but only five have successfully been moved to the Stations.

”However, efforts are on to link the track, at the moment, a total of 80 meters of the affected section has been fixed including replacement of affected Sleepers and twisted Rails,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 11coaches were involved in the unfortunate incident of bandits attack on the train on March 28.

In another development, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba patrolled the entire 163km stretch of the Abuja-Kaduna expressway for hands-on assessment of the security challenges and to personally supervise the operational deployment of officers drawn from the Police tactical squads to ensure the safety of travellers along the route.

In the course of the patrol, the IGP mapped out some salient and strategic points along the express which were immediately fortified with the deployment of operatives drawn from the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces (SF), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS), as well as airwing operatives in charge of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Nigeria Police Force.

During the patrol, IGP Alkali equally visited personnel of the Armed Forces and Police deployed at Rijana to secure technical crew of the Nigeria Railway Corporation undertaking repair works at the damaged train coaches and rail line in the axis, to boost their morale and assess the state of their post.

Acting Force Spokesman CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement to newsmen said that the IGP assures that with the strategic and operational deployment of officers along the route, normalcy would once again be restored while he tasked members of the public on active intelligence sharing with Law Enforcement Agencies for effective policing of all spaces.