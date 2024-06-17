Kaduna spends N4bn annually on school feeding- Gov’s aide

The Special Assistant to the Kaduna State Governor on School Geeding, Dr Fauziya Buhari-Ado, said N4bn is spent annually on school feeding in a bid to curb the growing number of out-of-school children in the state.

Buhari-Ado disclosed this in a statement made available to our correspondent in Abuja on Sunday.

He added that over 25,000 students in 51 boarding schools across the 23 local government areas benefit from the programme.

He said, “No fewer than 25,000 students in 51 boarding schools across the 23 local government areas benefit from the programme since the feeding cost was improved from N540 per child per day to N700 per child per day, translating to about N4 billion annual spending.”

She added that the initiative which has significantly boosted school enrollment and daily attendance rates has stimulated local economies by sourcing food from local farmers and vendors, providing them with a stable market and contributing to economic growth within the state.

Reiterating her resolve to ensure compliance with menu guidelines, food quality, quantity, hygiene standards, and timely service delivery, she remarked that the state government has saved millions of naira due to the verification of the beneficiaries of the programme openly and transparently.

She said the success of the school feeding program stands as a testament to Governor Sani’s vision and dedication to the well-being of the people of Kaduna State.

Underlining the essence of the programme, she noted, “In these challenging times, our schools have become beacons of hope and safety for our children. The school feeding program has relieved parents of the burden of providing for their children’s basic needs, ensuring that no child goes hungry.

“This act alone sends a powerful signal that Kaduna State stands as one, united people. Our children come from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds, yet they thrive as one, sleeping together, eating together, and studying together with no differences.

“This unity is the cornerstone of our strength as a state, and it is exemplified through initiatives like the school feeding program.”

She added, “Furthermore, the economic impact of the school feeding programme cannot be overlooked. It has not only created opportunities for local food vendors and suppliers but has also stimulated growth in our local economies.

“Kaduna State stands tall amongst all states, as we proudly boast of providing free meals to our future leaders. This translates to about 20 million free meals served yearly.”

