Kaduna lawmakers accuse El-Rufai of embezzling N423bn, invite EFCC to quiz ex-gov

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has been accused of siphoning over N423billion between 2015 and 2023.

Consequently, members of the House of Assembly, who made the accusation, have urged Governor Uba Sani to invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to prosecute El-Rufai, former Commissioners for Finance, heads of agencies and Accountant Generals.

Presenting the report during a plenary sitting, Chairman of the ad hoc committee and Deputy Speaker of the House, Henry Magaji Danjuma, said most of the loans obtained under the El-Rufai administration were not used for the purpose for which they were obtained.

According to him, in some cases, due process was not followed in securing both domestic and foreign loans.

The committee, therefore, recommended the investigation and prosecution of El-Rufai, some other indicted members of his cabinet by security and anti-corruption agencies for abuse of office through the award of contracts without due process, diversion of public funds and money laundering.

Meanwhile, details of the Kaduna State House Assembly committee recommendation regarding Governor El-Rufai for the alleged misappropriation of N423 billion and misconduct in relation to his position are:

“The Committee has come to the conclusion that evidence has shown several cases of corruption in the running of the affairs of the Government, Ministries, Departments and Agencies in Kaduna State from 29th May, 2015 to 29th May, 2023 and hereby recommends as follows:-

1.To direct the Kaduna Internal Revenue Service to withdraw the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) Account domiciled at Zenith Bank as Security for #20,000,000,000.00 guaranteed in 2023 forthwith and to request the bank to refund all monies deducted on account of the purported illegal guarantee together with the accrued interest thereof.

2.That, all the Commissioners of Finance of the State from 29th May, 2015 to

29th May, 2023 be referred to the appropriate Law Enforcement Agencies for thorough investigation.

3.That, all the Accountant Generals of the State from 29th May, 2015 to 29th May, 2023 be referred to the appropriate Law Enforcement Agencies for investigation.

4.That, the Chairmen of Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) from 2018 to 2023 be referred to the appropriate Law Enforcement Agencies for thorough investigation.

5.That, the current Commissioner of Finance, Kaduna State do step aside to allow for proper investigation into the activities of the Ministry from 29th May, 2015 to 29* May, 2023.

6.That, the current Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) do step aside to allow for thorough and proper investigation into the activities of the Board from 29th May, 2015 to 29* May, 2023.

7.That, the current Executive Secretary of the State Pension Bureau do step aside to allow for proper investigation into the activities of the Bureau from 29th May, 2015 to 29* May, 2023.

8.That, all the Managing Directors of the Kaduna Market Development and Management Company Ltd from 29 May, 2015 to 29th May, 2023 be referred to the relevant Law Enforcement Agencies for a thorough investigation into their handling of the affairs of the Company.

9.That, the coordinator of the Kaduna State Government’s Irrigation Programmes for the cultivation of Wheat at Ruwan Sanyi, Kubau Local Government Area in 2016 or thereabout, be referred to the appropriate Law Enforcement Agencies for a thorough investigation.

10.That, Ms. Dolapo Popoola, the immediate past Managing Director of AlL KAPSCO whose where about is not known, be referred to the appropriate Law Enforcement Agencies for investigation into her handling of the affairs of the Company and for the recovery of all Government Properties in her possession.

11.That, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Kaduna .. State on Media and Communication from 29th May, 2015 to 29th May, 2023 be referred to the appropriate Law Enforcement Agencies for investigation on his involvement in the contracts in Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC).

12.That, all the Managing Directors of Kaduna Roads Agency (KADRA) from

11th October, 2017 to November, 2021 with the exception of Engineer Amina Ja’afar Ladan who only spent a month in office, be referred to the appropriate Law Enforcement Agencies for in-depth investigation into their roles in the award and poor execution of contracts during their tenure, while Management and Senior Staff of the Agency be redeployed to other relevant Ministries and Agencies.

13.That, all Loans (Domestic and Foreign) obtained by the Kaduna State Government between 29th May, 2015 to 29th May, 2023 and found by the Committee to have been obtained without due process are not binding on the State and the State Government should henceforth stop honouring all Limit, obligations arising from them.

14.That, the Contractors listed hereunder should refund to the Kaduna State Government a total sum of A36,351,126,811.65 being monies paid for work either not done, overpayment or diversion as follows:-

S/No

NAME

1. Ronchess Global Resources PLC

2. Chamberlayne Global Concept Ltd

3. M/S Prestige Integrated Services Ltd

AMOUNT

N6,611,475,813.35

A3,566,760,185.98

N162,954,467.77

M/S Philco Nig. Ltd

M/S Gulu Engineering & Technical

Services Ltd

CCECC Nigeria Ltd

Danjiro Nigeria Ltd

Rafali Nigeria Ltd

Sanjo Nigeria Ltd

Konstrand Nigeria Ltd

Spectrum Engineering Ltd

Bindigary Construction Ltd

Gmorli Nigeria Ltd

Shiyuma Nigeria Ltd

Farm Track Nigeria Ltd

N42,023,121.33

N222,322,319.60

N11,602,171,179.12

N523,641,549.27

N7,999,292,945.88

1200,132,409.85

N421,563,225.90

N1,338,129,422.80

N265,179,595.49

N38,316,816.06

N185,135,064.94

N3,172,028,690.36

TOTAL N36,351,126,811.65

15.That, the unjustified cash withdrawals to the tune of N4,936,916,333.00 between 2019 to 2022 by Hon. Commissioner of Finance and the Accountant General of the State be referred to the appropriate Law enforcement Agencies for in-depth investigation and necessary action.

16.That, the unjustified withdrawals of the sum of $1.4 Million USD from the Kaduna State Economic Transformation Account No. 0809009141 for the period of 30/10/2020 – 06/05/2020 be referred to the relevant Law Enforcement Agencies for in-depth investigation and appropriate action.

17.That, the sum of A632,456,000.00 only paid to TULIP FUTURE ASSOCIATES LTD without official engagement as Consultants be recovered by the State

_Government.

18.That, the sum of A80,000,000.00 only paid to EDI-JEN CO. LTD on the 3rd of March, 2023 as IMPREST while He is not a Government Employee be recovered by the Kaduna State Government.

19.That, the sum of #757,426,000.00 only paid by the Ministry of Finance into 4 Account No. 0500764182 in Sterling Bank Pl in the name of Sarkin Ayuka Global Resources Ltd being excess gains in the exchange of the sum of $2,600.000.00 USD be recovered and paid into the Kaduna State

Consolidated Revenue Fund Account.

That, the sum of N1,412,031,860.00 only which the Committee found was fraudulently paid into the Account of MISHA Travels Agency by the Accountant General of the State be recovered and paid into the Kaduna State Consolidated Revenue Fund Account.

That, the sum of N333,000,000.00 (Three Hundred and thirty three million naira) paid to ALMASS MULTI LINKS VENTURES Account number 6249747019 FCMB be recovered.

That, the total amount to be refunded to the State Government by the an underlisted persons is as follows:

NAME

Bashir Saidu; Shizzer Nasara Bada Tulip Future Associates Ltd

EDI-JEN CO. LTD

Sarkin Ayuka Global Resources Ltd

Misha Travels

ALMASS MULTI LINKS VENTURES

Nuren Mumeen Damola

Uzosike Chinedu

AMOUNT

N4,936,916,333.00

N632,456,000.00

A80,000,000.00

N757,426,000.00

N1,412,031,860.00

A333,000,000.00

N10,899,300,000.00

N188,380,906.76

TOTAL $19,239,511,099.76

$1,400,000.00 USD

23.Withdrawals from the Kaduna State

Economic Transformation Account (Shizzer

Nasara Bada)

TOTAL USD $1,400,000.00

24.That, Skipper Nig. Ltd having abandoned most of the Contracts awarded to the Company after collecting huge sums of money in part payment be referred to the necessary Law Enforcement Agencies for in-depth investigation and necessary action

That, Mr. Jimmy Lawal Senior Adviser-Counsellor to the Governor of Kaduna State from May, 29th 2015 to May to May, 29th 2023 who was saddled with the coordination of the activities of Government Ministries and Agencies albeit without any Constitutional role, abused the trust bestowed on him and used the opportunity to introduce dubious Companies to which he secured the award of several Contracts at outrageous amount and which Contracts were abandoned after payment of substantial contractual sums, diversion of funds meant for execution of Projects thereby defrauding the Kaduna State Government, be referred to the relevant Law Enforcement Agencies for thorough investigation and necessary action.

“That, the Governor of Kaduna State between 29th May, 2015 to 29th May, 2023 as the Chief Executive Officer of the State breached his Oath of Office contained in the 7th Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended and failed to exercise due discretion in the administration of the State thereby indulged in:

1.Plunging the State into unwanted, unjustified and fraudulent Domestic and Foreign Debts over and above the total Loans obtained by Kaduna State from 1965 to 1999 and majority of which were obtained without due process.

II.Reckless awards of Contracts without due process and due execution leading to several abandoned Projects despite payments.

III.Authorised the humongous withdrawals of cash both in Naira and Dollars with no records of utilization and denied the State of the needed resources for development.

iV. Complicit activities with Commissioners and Heads of Parastatals to defraud the State by issuing directives to KADPPA to circumvent due process in the payment of Contractors vide letter dated 21S June, 2021.

V.Diversion of funds and money laundering contrary to all extant Laws and regulations and accordingly should be referred to the Law Enforcement Agencies for in-depth investigation and appropriate action.

Allegations are scandalous, politically motivated” – El-rufai

Meanwhile, the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has dismissed as a “politically motivated hatchet job”, the Kaduna State House of Assembly’s adoption of a report of its ad-hoc committee asked to probe his governance of the state from May 2015 to May 2023.

A statement issued on Wednesday by his Spokesman, Muyiwa Adekeye, said the former governor led a government of integrity and competence during his eight-year administration.

On Wednesday, the ad hoc committee set up by the state Assembly to investigate all finances, loans and contracts awarded under the El-Rufai administration submitted its report to the House.

The chairman of the ad hoc committee, Henry Zacharia, said most of the loans obtained under the El-Rufai’s administration were not used for the purpose for which they were obtained, while in some cases, due process was not followed in securing the loans.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Yusuf Liman, also said that a total N423 billion was allegedly siphoned by the El-Rufai’s administration leaving the state with huge liabilities.

The committee, therefore, recommended the investigation and prosecution of El-Rufai, and some members of his cabinet by security and anti-corruption agencies for alleged abuse of office, diversion of public funds and money laundering.

The committee also recommended the immediate suspension of the Commissioner of Finance, Shizer Badda, who also served in the same capacity under the El-Rufai’s administration.

Responding, El-Rufai’s spokesman (Adekeye) affirmed the integrity of the El-Rufai government and dismissed as “scandalous”, the claims by the committee.

He said, “Malam Nasir El-Rufai is immensely proud of his record of governance and the legacy he left in Kaduna State. This record of consistently high performance in public and private office cannot be altered by any malicious effort to use the auspices of a state legislature for defamation and undeserved smears.

“Many of the officials who served in the El-Rufai government appeared before the ad-hoc committee because of their confidence in the quality of their service and the rectitude which they served Kaduna State. They were under no illusion that they were participating in a fair process. It was obvious that the ad hoc committee was merely going through the motions of an inquiry just to give some gloss to predetermined conclusions.

“It is sad to see such a shameful departure from any notion of decency and fairness by a state legislature. We dismiss with contempt the claims being peddled in connection with the report.

“Malam El-Rufai wishes to assure discerning Nigerians that he has served Kaduna State with integrity and to the best of his capacity, assisted by a hardworking and patriotic team. He complied with all extant laws in all his activities while he was the governor. This jaundiced probe should be disregarded as the politically motivated hatchet job it is.”

I’ve been vindicated— Sen. Shehu Sani

“For eight years,I stood alone telling the people of Kaduna State and the country how our state was systematically looted by the Governor and the criminal gang around him.

“The People inside and outside the state were deceived with aesthetics and industrial scale propaganda.

“They wrecked the economy of the state,enriched themselves and their families,destroyed the lives and livelihoods of millions of people and used religion to divide our state.

“I was persecuted and many attempts were made on my life and that of my supporters.

“Many politicians in the state were silenced out of fear of arrest,attacks by thugs or having their properties confiscated or demolished.I refused to be silenced.The Kaduna Assembly report is a vindication”.