Kaduna: Kajuru attack victims recount their ordeal

Several residents who fled their homes during the attack on three Kaduna communities; Dogon Noman village, Urgwan Sarki, and Urgwan Maikori are yet to return.

Some victims who recounted their experiences vowed never to return to the communities as the horrible experiences will continue to haunt them.

We recalls that the terrorists attacked some communities in the Kajuru Local Government Area of the state, killing 32 residents, while several others fled.

Some of the affected victims, whose houses were burnt, while speaking to DAILY POST on Saturday, expressed worries that their animals, houses, and valuables were being destroyed by the bandits.

Mr. Joshua Madaki, one of the residents, vowed never to return to the village anymore. He said while they face terrorists on land, it took the grace of God for some of them to escape.

“I have no business with that community any longer. I need peace for the rest of my life, I need security for the rest of my life, and I need rest. It’s so terrible that what I faced then, I cannot describe,” he said.

Mrs. Mary Joshua said they killed her husband while she escaped narrowly.

“I escaped narrowly on Sunday, as soon as I saw some people on top of bikes with guns, I ran into the bush. But my husband was inside the room,” she said.

According to her, where she took refuge in Sabo Tasha in Chikun Local Government Area is not habitable at all. She lamented that for three days, there has been no food, only water.

She said most of them who escaped, are passing through hell as they are virtually empty. She appealed to the state government and individuals to assist them.

Also, Joseph Musa, who fled to Kasuwan Magani community, said he saw hell during the attack, as he pretended to be dead. As soon as the bandits saw him lying down, they thought he was dead, and they moved further to attack other neighbours.

He appealed for more security operatives in their community so they can return to their normal lives.

