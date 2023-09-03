Kaduna govt recruits 7,000 vigilantes to tackle banditry, kidnapping

The Kaduna State Government has recruited 7,000 youths into the state vigilance service to complement the efforts of federal security agencies in tackling insecurity in the state.

Speaking during the commencement of training for the newly recruited vigilante members at the Police College Kaduna, Governor Uba Sani said his administration will do everything humanly possible to curb the menace of banditry, kidnapping, and other related crimes that are threatening the peace and security of citizens of the state.

The thousands of young men and women who converged on the Police College in the capital city were drawn from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

According to the governor, the vigilante members would be deployed to rural communities.

The recruitment and screening of the trainees is in collaboration with critical stakeholders including local government chairmen, traditional and religious leaders.

Governor Sani believes that this initiative, apart from being a major step towards restoring security and development in the state, will also provide jobs for the youths.

Faced with the challenge of inadequate personnel to successfully wage the battle against bandits and other criminal elements in the communities, the Kaduna State Government in therefore optimistic that the recruitment of these able-bodied men and women into the state vigilance service will assist the conventional security agencies with actionable intelligence due to their knowledge of the local environment.