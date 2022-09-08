Kaduna Electric Board Chairman Calls for Improved Customers’ Response to Payment of Bills.

The Chairman, Board of Directors of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, Alhaji Abbas Muhammad Jega has stated that the new agenda of the Company is to ensure sustainable improvement in electricity supply in its franchise while being honest and truthful to its customers.

The Kaduna Electric boss made the assertion today in Birnin Kebbi when he led Management of the Company on a courtesy visit to the Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu.

Alhaji Abbas Jega described Kebbi State Government as the most supportive State Government in the Company’s franchise pledging that Kaduna Electric will not take the gesture for granted.

He commended the Kebbi State Government for what he described as its “timely intervention in order to address the power supply challenges in Argungu town”.

Alhaji Abbas Muhammad Jega, who disclosed that the team is on four days working visit to Kebbi and Sokoto States, said that visit shall also accord the leadership of the Company the opportunity to engage all critical stakeholders with the view to finding ways to improve customers’ response to payment of electricity bills, an exercise he described as critical to the survival of the Company in particular and the entire power sector in general.

“Our quest for the provision of sustainable and efficient electricity service begins with all stakeholders coming together and appreciating the fact that the industry must generate adequate fund to finance its operations and this fund only comes from payment of electricity bills”, he stated.

In his response, the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu described electricity as an essential ingredient for socio-economic development of any society and pledged to partner with Kaduna Electric to ensure sustainable improvement of electricity supply in the State.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and his team also visited the Emirs of Gwandu and Argungu, Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu Bashar and Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad Mera respectively.