Kaduna abduction: FG won’t pay any ransom to kidnappers — Information Minister, Idris

President Bola Tinubu has further directed the immediate release of the abducted children in Kaduna State and Borno.

He insisted that the Federal Government would not succumb to the payment of ransom to kidnappers and terrorists in the country.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known at the end of the third Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

“So, the security agencies are working round the clock. This children and people that have been abducted by criminal elements will be brought back to safety pretty soon.

“And Mr President has also directed that no ransom will be paid by government to any of this criminal elements. I think it’s important that this be put out there.”

On the support offered by foreign bodies to assist in the rescue of the kidnapped children, Idris said government was looking at such offers.

“Well, we’re aware that is not just the US that has actually offered. Other countries have also offered to support Nigeria.

“But what we can tell you is that government is still reviewing these offers and the position of government will be made known.”

On his part , the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari disclosed that the distribution of grains as palliative has began nationwide in states capital.

He said that the details of the distribution would not be revealed due to the current trend of vandalism of foodstuff across the country.

Kyari also disclosed the various achievements of government towards ensuring food security and promoting local industries.

The Minister said that the largest tomato manufacturing company was inaugurated last Friday while the Central Bank of Nigeria has handled about 2.15m fertiliser to the ministry on Wednesday.

He added that the ministry was collaborating with sister agencies towards using of irrigation facilities in the country for agricultural purposes

.As Tinubu orders re-opening of Nigeria’s land, air borders with Niger Republic

.Lifts other sanctions

.’Directive in line with ECOWAS recent decision

However, President Bola Tinubu has directed the opening of Nigeria’s land and air borders with the Republic of Niger and the lifting of other sanctions against the country with immediate effect.

This directive is in compliance with the decisions of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at its extraordinary summit on February 24, 2024, in Abuja.

ECOWAS leaders had agreed to lift economic sanctions against the Republic of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

The President has directed that the following sanctions imposed on the Republic of Niger be lifted immediately:

(1) Closure of land and air borders between Nigeria and Niger Republic, as well as ECOWAS no-fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger Republic.

(2) Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between Nigeria and Niger, as well as freeze of all service transactions, including utility services and electricity to Niger Republic.

(3) Freeze of assets of the Republic of Niger in ECOWAS Central Banks and freeze of assets of the Republic of Niger, state enterprises, and parastatals in commercial banks.

(4) Suspension of Niger from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions, particularly EBID and BOAD.

(5) Travel bans on government officials and their family members.

President Tinubu has also approved the lifting of financial and economic sanctions against the Republic of Guinea.