JUSUN Akwa Ibom State Branch pledges To Partner Hon. Justice Ekaete F. Obot, Ors For Successful 2024/2025 Legal Year.

The judiciary staff Union of Nigeria JUSUN Akwa Ibom State branch, has reiterated its resolve to work in synergy with the Administration of His Lordship, Hon. Justice Ekaete F. Obot, members of the Bench and Bar to move Akwa Ibom State judiciary forward to attain a successful 2024/2025 legal year.

The chairman, Comr. Engr. Katele Ajah who reiterated the resolve on behalf of his members at the opening of 2024/2025 Legal Year, also stated that the Union will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders for a successful legal year and beyond.

He extolled the Learned Chief Judge for his prudence in management of the limited resources . He Furthermore adjudged the 2024/2025 Legal Year event as a huge success.

“The celebration of 2024/2025 legal year has been very successful. This can be ascribed to the shrewdness of my Lord the Chief Judge and the selflessness of members of the Planning Committee.

On the financial autonomy for the Judiciary, he expressed hope that, it shall be attained with time as it remains a constitutional matter. He pointed out that the onus lies with the Judiciary and that he was confident that it shall be addressed soon .

Earlier in his address to declare the court open after presiding over the assizes, the Honourable Chief Judge narrated that the event started with public lecture on the theme, “the role of judiciary in strengthening the foundation of DEMOCRACY in Nigeria”‘ on Thursday, explained that the 2024/2025 legal year was celebrated in low key because his administration has not enjoyed regular funding as expected.

The CJ related that what he gathered from the visits to the various correctional centers in the state to perform his statutory duties is lack of basic and skills acquisition education among the inmates. To this end, she suggested that basic education and skills training center be sited in each of these centers for inmates to learn skills so that when they have completed serving their jail term, they will rely on that for survival, instead of going back to committing crimes.

His Lordship, Hon. Justice Ekaette Obot in his magnanimity named some facilities in the judiciary headquarters after former Chief Judges of the State. The Law Library was named after the Pioneer Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Mbatidiong Udousoro Rtd, the Chief Judge’s block was named after Hon Justice Edet Robert NKOP Rtd, the Judiciary Multi-purpose Hall was named after Hon. Justice Effiong D. Idiong Rtd.

Speeches were also presented by representatives of the body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria of Akwa Ibom State extraction and the four Nigerian Bar Associations, namely, Uyo,Oron,Eket and IKOT Ekpene branches.

While the representative of the Senior Advocates of Nigeria commended the administration of Hon. Justice F. Ekaette Obot and called on the bench to continue to remain impartial and the bar to cooperate with the bench.

The bar on its own urged Akwa Ibom State government to prioritize the welfare of the judiciary, facilitate the establishment of Court of Appeal Division in the state and that of Customary Court of Appeal as the majority of cases handled in Appeal Court in Calabar emanate from Akwa Ibom State, while assuring the administration of his Lordship their unalloyed loyalty.