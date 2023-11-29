Justices’ residential sites: Wike directs FCDA to provide infrastructure

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The FCT Minister, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has directed the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), to provide infrastructure in the area earmarked for the construction of residential buildings for judges in Katampe District, Abuja.

The minister also directed FCDA to provide infrastructure, particularly roads in the area designated for the construction of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, in the Jabi District of Abuja.

He gave the directive after inspecting the sites for the construction of accommodation for justices of the High Court, FCT High Court and Court of Appeal, Abuja division, in Katampe and Jabi areas.

Wike, who was accompanied by top management staff of the FCT Administration, said the initiative was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which according to him, is an indication that the agenda is not a mere talk.

In his words:”Remember we said we are going to build accommodation for Judges of the Federal High Court.

“We also said that we are going to build for Judges of the FCT High Court and for the Justices of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

“As part of it, we have to go and see the sites, and we found out that the needed infrastructures are yet to be provided.

“This made us direct the FCDA to quickly provide the infrastructures so that we can start the residential buildings. We can’t start residential buildings when there is no basic infrastructure,” he said.

The minister added that the location for the construction of the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal in Jabi, also does not have the needed infrastructure, particularly roads.

“I have also directed FCDA to make sure that that is done and then acquire some building for public purposes, pay compensation and annex it as part of the Court of Appeal Complex,” he said.

Wike said that the move was part of efforts to renew Nigerians’ hope and trust in the government, through the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The minister also said that the FCT Administration has concluded plans to build a Memorial Centre at Jabi, on the site of a shopping mall that collapsed in 2018 and claimed seven lives.

“I was told that FCT decided to construct a memoriam centre at the site to honour and remember those who lost their lives, but that has not been accomplished.

“So, I decided to visit and see the place, and directed the Director of Parks and Recreation to bring out a proper design for a modern memorial park for people to remember those who lost their lives,” he said.

Wike said that all the projects would commence immediately the 2024 budget was passed and assented to by President Tinubu.

He added that the procurement process would commence as soon as the budget is passed to build a befitting and world standard memorial centre.

On how the projects would be financed, the minister said that the project would be funded with Internally Generated Revenue and funds from financial institutions.