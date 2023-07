Justice Merry Odili Unveils Imo Law Report

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Justice Merry Peter Odili (retired), Friday, unveiled the Imo State law report of 2004–2022 noting that the present administration in the state has done well by it’s performance so far

According to the judge, ” the quality of the physical projects by the present administration in the state and the reforms initiated in the State’s judiciary is highly commendable”

Justice Odili, Chairman, Body of Benchers speaking while unveiling and presenting the Law Reports, the first to be published in the history of Imo State, said that she was not only unveiling the reports but the legacy projects of the administration

” I don’t think our Governor knew what he was doing when he authorized that a committee be set up to embark on this law reports project. Therefore, we are not just unveiling the reports but unveiling Hope Uzodimma and encouraging him to do more.”

While harping on the benefits of the Law Reports to the State and the judiciary, Justice Odili noted that judges, both serving and retired, as well as legal practitioners, will find them handy as they go about plying their trade.

The judge, said ” the reports are veritable resource materials that children yet unborn in Imo State who desire to study law will be glad to behold just as the judges whose works were captured therein will be glad to reflect on their activities.”

“It is also a way of documenting the hard work of the judges and generally, the lawyers of Imo State,”

adding, ” there will also be something to learn from reports whose cases were lost in the courts.”

She encouraged all the legal practitioners and members of the public to get copies of the reports.

In his remarks, Governor Uzodimma said his desire to see the Imo State judiciary function in a contemporary world with all the necessary reforms informed his decision to direct that the Law Reports be put together by the ministry.

He expressed delight over the outcome describing it as a feat the judiciary ought to be happy about.

He reminded the audience that on assumption of office in 2020, his administration was determined to embark on programmes and projects that would add value to the society and enhance the quality of life of the citizenry.

Governor Uzodimma, however, challenged the ministry of justice of the State to go beyond their expectations of having Law Reports that are in hard copies and work towards migrating them to the soft copy, bearing in mind that the New World is digital.

He said doing so would also mean “value addition to the reports.”

The Governor thanked the dignitaries who graced the occasion, particularly Justice Odili, the Chairman of the occasion represented by Chief Mike Ahamba SAN, the President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Yakubu Maikyau who was also represented by Mrs. Buma Alabi, SAN, among others.

Earlier in their goodwill remarks, the Chief Judge of Imo State, Honourable Justice Theresa Chukwuemeka-Chikeka, the Chairman of the occasion, Justice Abdu Aboki (rtd) represented by Chief Mike Ahamba, SAN, the President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, represented by Mrs. Alabi, SAN, expressed delight over the report which they all agreed, will enhance legal services and impact tremendously on Imo State’s judiciary.

In his address, the Imo State Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief COC Akaolisa specifically thanked Governor Uzodimma for all the support he has extended to the judiciary under his watch for reforms and pleaded with him not to relent for posterity sake.

Akaolisa was also full of gratitude to Justice Odili, all the legal egg heads from within the and outside Imo State who graced the occasion, the traditional rulers, the academia, political class, among others for finding time to be part of the event.