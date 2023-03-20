Just in:PDP candidate Mutfwang wins Plateau guber race

Champion Newspapers Limited
From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Caleb Mutfwang as the winner of governorship election that held Saturday 18th March, 2023 in Plateau.

Mutfwang pulled 525, 299 votes to beat his closest rival of the ruling party APC Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda who scored 481,370 votes.

PDP won with about 43,929 votes margin.

INEC collation and returning officer for Plateau state governorship election, Prof. Idris Amali, deputy vice chancellor Federal University of Lafia, affirmed that Mutfwang secured highest number of votes from the valid votes cast.

He said that Caleb Mutfwang having satisfied with the requirement of the law return elected.
According to the returning officer the votes scored by various political parties from the final collation were as follows;

A-515
AA-98
AAC-675
ADC-1,508
ADP-1,831
APC-481,370
APGA-779
APM-198
APP-147
BP-885
LP-60,310
NNPP-983
NRM-1,213
PDP-525,299
PRP-1,293
SDP-662
YPP-2,625
ZLP-398.

Total registered voters stands at 2,789,528, accredited voters 1,099,860, valid votes 1,080,425, rejected votes 11, 181 while total votes cast is 1,091,606.

Daily Champion observed that  Mutfwang won 10 out of the 17 Local Government council areas against the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) which got 7.

The Local councils PDP won includes; Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Riyom, Jos South, Mangu, Bokkos, Langtang South, Langtang North, Qua’an-Pan and Mikang respectively.

However,APC on the other side won Shendam, Wase, Kanam, Kanke, Pankshin, Jos North and Jos East.

