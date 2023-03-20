Just in:PDP candidate Mutfwang wins Plateau guber race

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Caleb Mutfwang as the winner of governorship election that held Saturday 18th March, 2023 in Plateau.
Mutfwang pulled 525, 299 votes to beat his closest rival of the ruling party APC Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda who scored 481,370 votes.
PDP won with about 43,929 votes margin.
INEC collation and returning officer for Plateau state governorship election, Prof. Idris Amali, deputy vice chancellor Federal University of Lafia, affirmed that Mutfwang secured highest number of votes from the valid votes cast.
He said that Caleb Mutfwang having satisfied with the requirement of the law return elected.
According to the returning officer the votes scored by various political parties from the final collation were as follows;
