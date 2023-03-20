Just in:PDP candidate Mutfwang wins Plateau guber race

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Caleb Mutfwang as the winner of governorship election that held Saturday 18th March, 2023 in Plateau.

Mutfwang pulled 525, 299 votes to beat his closest rival of the ruling party APC Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda who scored 481,370 votes.

PDP won with about 43,929 votes margin.

INEC collation and returning officer for Plateau state governorship election, Prof. Idris Amali, deputy vice chancellor Federal University of Lafia, affirmed that Mutfwang secured highest number of votes from the valid votes cast.

He said that Caleb Mutfwang having satisfied with the requirement of the law return elected.

According to the returning officer the votes scored by various political parties from the final collation were as follows;

A-515

AA-98

AAC-675

ADC-1,508

ADP-1,831

APC-481,370

APGA-779

APM-198

APP-147

BP-885

LP-60,310

NNPP-983

NRM-1,213

PDP-525,299

PRP-1,293

SDP-662

YPP-2,625

ZLP-398.

Total registered voters stands at 2,789,528, accredited voters 1,099,860, valid votes 1,080,425, rejected votes 11, 181 while total votes cast is 1,091,606.

Daily Champion observed that Mutfwang won 10 out of the 17 Local Government council areas against the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) which got 7.

The Local councils PDP won includes; Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Riyom, Jos South, Mangu, Bokkos, Langtang South, Langtang North, Qua’an-Pan and Mikang respectively.

However,APC on the other side won Shendam, Wase, Kanam, Kanke, Pankshin, Jos North and Jos East.