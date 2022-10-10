Champion Newspapers Limited
Just In: We’ve seen light at end of tunnel – ASUU

By Peter
16
The Academic Staff Union of Universities has commended the House of Representatives for its intervention in the protracted crisis between the union and the Federal Government.

The President of ASUU, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, said, “For the first time, we have seen light at the end of the tunnel.”

This is just as the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, who briefs the leadership of ASUU about his meetings with President Muhammadu Buhari  over the crisis, said he expected that the strike would be called off “in a matter of days.”

A tweet by the House of Reps on Monday evening read, “In few days, we will put this Strike to an end” ASUU President commends intervention of the Leadership of

@HouseNGR

 

 

