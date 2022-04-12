Just In : Two popular APC Senators resign from NASS

Senator Abdullahi Adamu representing Nasarawa North Senatorial District has resigned from the Senate. He sent in his resignation letter following his election as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on March 26. Adamu said his resignation takes effect from 1st April 2022.

The letter was read by the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan on Tuesday during the plenary on Tuesday.

Adamu in the letter praised the charismatic leadership of the Senate President, saying: “I must commend you for a charismatic leadership in which you treat all Senators equal irrespective of political difference.”

Until his resignation, Senator Abdullahi Adamu was a two-term governor of Nasarawa State and a third term Senator in the Senate. Similarly, Abubakar Kyari, the current APC deputy chairman (north), also resigned his membership of the upper legislative chamber. Until his resignation he represented Borno north.

