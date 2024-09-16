Just In :Tinubu visits Maiduguri

President Bola Tinubu visited Maiduguri, Borno State, on Monday to assess the damage caused by recent devastating flood that have left thousands of residents displaced.

This was contained in a viral video posted by TVC via its X account.

“President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Maiduguri to commiserate with the government and the people of Borno state over the flood that destroyed residential houses, hospitals, markets, schools and other public facilities,” the post read.

The President’s visit comes as part of his administration’s broader response to the severe flooding affecting various parts of Nigeria, which has been exacerbated by heavy rains and poor drainage systems.

During his visit, Tinubu is expected to meet with state officials, local leaders, and places affected by the flooding.

Flooding in Maiduguri and other regions has become an annual challenge. Climate change and rapid urbanization have worsened the conditions.

The destruction of homes, farmlands, and infrastructure has added strain to a state already dealing with a long-standing insurgency led by Boko Haram.

Humanitarian organisations have stated that the flood has displaced thousands, many of whom were already vulnerable due to the region’s ongoing conflict.

