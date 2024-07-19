Just in: Rivers Govt denies promising payment of N80,000 minimum wage

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has dismissed reports that the state Governor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has proposed payment of N80,000 as minimum wage for workers in the state.

Chief Press Secretary to the Rivers State Governor, Nelson Chukwudi in a statement issued in Port Harcourt Friday morning described the report as false and misleading.

He advised the general public, and particularly civil servants in the state to beware of such fake news circulating in an online media platform.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to claims circulating in an online media that His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, has proposed to pay a new minimum wage of N80,000 for civil servants in the State and local government areas.

“Ordinarily, we would not have responded to this fake news, but for the wrong impression it would create in the minds of the public, especially civil servants in the State.

“Therefore, it is important to state that the unverified claims being circulated by one online media, and titled: ‘Breaking News: Governor Fubara Proposes N80,000 minimum wage’ is totally false and misleading.”

The statement noted that the State Government will make its position on the issue known in due course.