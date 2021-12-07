Champion Newspapers Limited
Just In :Police arrests 3 Dowen School students over Sylvester Oromoni’s death

Three students out of the five who allegedly assaulted late Dowen College Student, Sylvester Oromoni have been arrested.

Hakeem Odumosu, Lagos state commissioner of police confirmed the arrest on Tuesday.

Recall that late Sylvester Oromoni had before his death named five students who beat him up in school.

The incident led to the death of the student on November 30, 2021.

Odomosu said the students in custody are assisting the police in their investigation.

 

 

