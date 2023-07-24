Just in :Petrol tanker fire triggered by spark from phone claims pregnant woman, children, 11 others

An account by a witness said the explosion was caused by a spark from a phone call by one of the people scooping petrol.

A petrol tanker explosion caused by a spark from a phone clutched by one of the people scooping petrol at the scene has claimed at least 15 lives including a pregnant woman and three children at Ore, Ondo State.

The tragedy occurred at Ore on the Benin-Sagamu-Lagos expressway in Odigbo council area when the poor surged out to siphon the now expensive commodity from the fallen tanker.

He put the number of casualties at 15 people, who were roasted beyond recognition.

“Three children died, and we have counted over 15 bodies. A pregnant woman that wanted to buy the fuel also died. The money is still with her,” he said.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in the state, Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, who was at the scene, described it as tragic.

He said he would provide details to journalists shortly.