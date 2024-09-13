Just In : PDP suspends Dino Melaye over Anti-Party activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken swift action against one of its prominent members, Senator Dino Melaye from Kogi, suspending him over alleged anti-party activities.

This decision, according to a memo sighted on Friday, was made by the ward party executive committee in Ayetoro/Iluagba Ward 1 after reviewing the report of the disciplinary committee set up to investigate Melaye’s actions.

It appears that Melaye’s recent actions were deemed detrimental to the PDP’s interests and unity, prompting the suspension.

This move is not unprecedented, as the PDP has taken similar actions against other members accused of anti-party activities. For instance, Peter Babalola, a chieftain from Osun, was suspended in August 2024 for alleged anti-party activities and not attending party meetings for two years. In another instance, former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, was also suspended by the Benue PDP over alleged anti-party activities.

Similarly, Senator Gabriel Suswam and others were summoned by the Benue PDP over alleged gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

These actions demonstrate the PDP’s commitment to maintaining party discipline and unity. However, details of Melaye’s suspension are still emerging, and more information is expected to follow.

