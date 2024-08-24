Just in: NIA DG, Abubakar Tenders His Resignation To President Tinubu Latest News 10 Share The Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, has tendered his resignation to President Bola Tinubu. He tendered his resignation letter today August 24. The reason for his resignation is not yet known. Abubakar was appointed NIA DG by former President Buhari in January 2018. Continue Reading Abubakar Tenders His Resignation To President TinubuJust in: NIA DG 10 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
Comments are closed.