Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Just in: NIA DG, Abubakar Tenders His Resignation To President Tinubu

Latest News
10
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

The Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, has tendered his resignation to President Bola Tinubu.

He tendered his resignation letter today August 24.

The reason for his resignation is not yet known.

Abubakar was appointed NIA DG by former President Buhari in January 2018.

Continue Reading
Editor 21717 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

EFCC Harps on Transparency, Hails NDDC for Embracing Change

Anambra Guber: 46 Obidient Support Groups Throw Weight…

Sanwo-Olu congratulates acting CJN, Justice Kekere-Ekun

Dapo Abiodun breaks 21-year jinx, flags off construction of…

1 of 2,393