Just In :LG Secretariat in Rivers set ablaze

A section of the Eleme Local Government Council secretariat has been set on fire.

In a phone conversation with former Ambassador Oji Ngofa, who is from Eleme, he explained that the newly elected chairman, Brain Gokpa, arrived at the council secretariat with his councilors and supporters, only to find that part of the council buildings had been torched.

No arrests have been made so far, and the police have yet to issue a statement regarding the incident. Advertisements There is growing concern about the possibility of violence breaking out in some councils across the state.

