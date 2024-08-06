Just In: Kano govt relaxes curfew for 12 hours

Kano State Government has relaxed curfew imposed on the state from 6 AM to 6 PM.

Kano Police Commissioner, Dogo Salman announced this shortly after a joint security meeting with Governor Abba Yusuf at the Government House.

Salman emphasized the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and order in the state while gradually easing restrictions to allow residents to resume their daily activities.

He noted that the decision to relax the curfew hours reflects the improved security situation and the efforts of the security agencies in restoring normalcy in Kano.

Governor Yusuf also urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and abide by the curfew regulations to ensure continued safety and stability in the state.

