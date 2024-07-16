JUST IN: Kano Assembly Passes Bill To Create Second Class Emirates

Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill into law for the creation of 2nd class Emirates in the state.

It will be recalled that the house took the first reading of the bill before embarking on recess which they resumed yesterday.

After the second and third readings of the bill,on Tuesday, the deputy speaker, Muhammad Bello Butubutu, moved for the adoption and passage.

The Speaker of the House, Jibril Ismail Falgore, presided over the plenary.

The new second-class emirates to be created include:

1. Rano Emirate: Rano- Bunkure, Kibiya

2. Karaye Emirate: Karaye- Rogo

3. Gaya Emirate: Gaya- Ajingi, Albasu