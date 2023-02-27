Just in: INEC Declares Orji Kalu Winner for Abia North Senatorial Election

Chief Whip of the Senate and Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has been declared winner of the Abia-North Senatorial elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the Nation’s Electoral umpire, the former Governor polled a total of 30,805 Votes to defeat his major opponents Mao Ohuabunwa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) 15, 175 votes and Nnamdi Iroh of the Labour Party who polled 27,540 votes.

Declaring the result at the Ohafia collation center, INEC’s returning officer for Abia-North Mr. Chinedu Nnamdi Declared Senator Kalu Winner having satisfied the constitutional required votes.