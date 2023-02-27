Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Just in: INEC Declares Orji Kalu Winner for Abia North Senatorial Election

Latest NewsPeople & Power
By Editor
352
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Chief Whip of the Senate and Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has been declared winner of the Abia-North Senatorial elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the Nation’s Electoral umpire, the former Governor polled a total of 30,805 Votes to defeat his major opponents Mao Ohuabunwa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) 15, 175 votes and Nnamdi Iroh of the Labour Party who polled 27,540 votes.

Declaring the result at the Ohafia collation center, INEC’s returning officer for Abia-North Mr. Chinedu Nnamdi Declared Senator Kalu Winner having satisfied the constitutional required votes.

Continue Reading
Editor 10391 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Supreme Court affirms Edeoga as LP candidate

Obi defeats Tinubu in Lagos

Ugwuanyi loses in Enugu North Senate contest

Lagos LP Guber Candidate Bemoans Attacks on Members,…

1 of 2,094