Just in : Inauguration: Sanwo-Olu sacks cabinet

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Ahead of his second term inauguration on May 29, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the dissolution of his cabinet.

The swearing-in will mark the start of second term administration of Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat in the state.

Meanwhile, the dissolution does not affect government appointees whose tenures are yet to expire as guided by relevant laws of their establishments.

The dissolution is contained in circular No. 046 issued by the State

Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola on Wednesday

Details shortly …